Sean Loeffler Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Sexual Abuse

Former MMA fighter Sean Loeffler has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and a $5,000 fine after pleading guilty to a sexual abuse charge in Oregon.

A Lincoln County judge also sentenced him to five years' bench probation for an interception of communications offense. FYI ... bench probation means the court will monitor him, rather than a probation officer.

The once-promising athlete received his sentence Wednesday afternoon after pleading guilty to sexual abuse and interception of communications misdemeanors Monday.

The guilty plea wiped clean his four felony sexual abuse and unlawful penetration charges ... but forced him to register as a sex offender.

TMZ broke the OG story ... Loeffler was charged with the crimes in relation to a February 7 incident at the Chinook Winds Casino while he was already on parole following domestic violence-related charges.

The indictment we obtained says Loeffler's victim "was incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation or physical helplessness" ... and that he touched her vaginal area and performed oral sex on her without her consent.

The victim spoke at his sentencing Wednesday and said she will always have to live on edge due to their interactions ... but notes that her life will go on.

Meanwhile, Loeffler's attorney claimed Sean was the victim of false allegations by someone with mental illness ... and that he had a family to get home to.