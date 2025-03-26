Sexyy Red Sued for Sending Threats to Child's Grandmother's Home

Sexyy Red is facing a new lawsuit that could make her child drop-offs rather awkward ... her kid's grandmother is accusing the superstar rapper of sending fans to attack her at home!!!

According to legal docs filed Monday, Nicole Barnes claims Sexyy shared her address while sending out a war cry to her large social media following in December 2024 ... instructing them to "kick in the door" of her home and do her and her family harm.

Barnes says she took threats seriously enough to relocate from her Hazelwood, Missouri home out of safety concerns ... but claims she hasn't been able to find a home she can afford.

Because of the mounting stress, Barnes says she now attends therapy sessions and is fearing for her safety.

She's suing for assault and infliction of emotional distress and is seeking more than $5 million in damages from the "F My Baby Dad" rapper.