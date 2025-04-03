Mortified Mom Discovers Her Toddler Ate His Grandfather's Ashes

Play video content Caters News

A UK mom walked into an unthinkable situation when she found her 1-year-old consuming her father's cremated remains ... and she even has video of the mortifying situation.

Check out the clip ... the Lincolnshire mother, Natasha Emeny, is in disbelief as she analyzes the shocking scene, which shows an empty urn with ashes surrounding it.

She pans the camera across the room to reveal mounds of ashes on her couch ... and her son's orange shirt and mouth covered with them. The redhead tot sounds upset as he appears to realize he did something wrong.

It seems like all is well ... as Natasha responded to several concerned commenters under her video, telling one viewer her dad would find the head-turning moment comical and saying she is "nearly" recovered from the incident.

She also told The Sun her son is "absolutely fine" and "didn't consume much."

This isn't the first time someone has made headlines over ingesting a family member's remains. Fans may remember Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards claimed back in '07 he snorted his father's ashes mixed with cocaine.

He later retracted his statement ... saying people can file it as an April Fools' joke.