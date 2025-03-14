Lil Ronnie's Baby Mama Flashes Stacks of Cash at Slain Daughter's Memorial

Shamon Jones, the mother of the 5-year-old girl murdered alongside her rapper father, G$ Lil Ronnie, is standing her ground in choosing to mourn her family how she pleases ... by flexing tons of cash out in the streets!!!

After being criticized for boasting about her daughter R'Mani's designer burial outfit, Jones doubled down at a block party-style balloon release memorial in her late child's honor.

Lil Ronnie’s baby mother is facing backlash for allegedly downplaying her 5 year olds death & flexing with money & clout instead. 😳 pic.twitter.com/WaDEhNcmnU — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 12, 2025 @Raindropsmedia1

Jones posed for the phones that were streaming for IG Live ... with a tall stack of cash you'd typically see someone holding at a strip club.

We confirmed the official funeral and memorial are still a week away in Ft. Worth, Texas ... but don't think about showing up without prior approval from Jones!!!

She also flaunted her Louis Vuitton purse for the camera in spite of accusations that she bought the goods with her GoFundMe money, which has raised $53K so far.

The turnt-up mourners also put the camera on a masked security guard, armed with a semi-automatic assault rifle ... an understandable precaution given the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting that took Jones' family members.

It's not the usual scene one would expect for a memorial, but Jones previously told detractors she "mourns differently," and hey, it is her money!!!