Lil Ronnie's Baby Mama Brags About Daughter Being Buried In Gucci

The mother of the 5-year-old girl fatally shot alongside her father, rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, is telling the world she's not losing sleep over her dead daughter ... saying we all gotta go someday!!!

Those were the recent words Shamon Jones, who has been crashing out on IG Live the past few days mourning her slain child and her baby's father.

Jones made it clear to her live-stream audience her daughter R'mani dying doesn't make her upset, but it's about how she died ... the elementary-schooler was ambushed in a hail of bullets as she celebrated her birthday with Ronnie last week.

The mourning mother -- who said "I grieve a little different" -- told her haters R'mani will be buried in a custom Gucci outfit while Ronnie's final fit is being reserved for Prada.

Meanwhile, Charleston White is also celebrating Ronnie and R'mani's death ... just not the same way as Shamon.

As we reported, Ronnie and R'mani were gunned down together at a car wash on March 3 and police feel they have the men responsible.

The unfolding investigation has been pleasing Shamon and her friends, who have been going live taking shots with every break in the case.