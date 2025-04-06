Ex-NFL Star Anthony Barr Cautions Against 'Tush Push' Ban, 'Slippery Slope'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former Minnesota Vikings star Anthony Barr -- who some believe actually came up with the "Tush Push" concept -- says the NFL should absolutely not ban the controversial quarterback sneak play.

The ex-linebacker -- who was once captured on a hot mic suggesting teams implement the Brotherly Shove years before the Philadelphia Eagles made it famous -- told TMZ Sports out at LAX this week that if Roger Goodell and Co. bar it from games ... it could lead to some dire consequences for the league.

"It's a slippery slope," he told us. "You ban one play, then what's next?"

According to ESPN, 16 teams voted this week at the NFL's annual league meeting in Florida to do away with the play. For a while, it seemed like it might actually become a prohibited move -- but the NFL decided to table a vote on the matter until a later date due to all of the intricacies involved.

Barr made it clear he'd prefer to keep it around ... imploring defenses to simply "find a way to stop it" if they want it out of the game.