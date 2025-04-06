Remi Bader Flaunts Bikini Body After Blasting Critics of Weight-Loss Surgery

Remi Bader's not letting the haters get to her ... enjoying a relaxing beach day just a couple weeks after firing back at those online who blasted her for keeping her weight-loss surgery to herself.

The model enjoyed some surf and sun in Miami Saturday ... wearing a cream-colored bikini accented with pink. She walked around the beach with a pal -- stepping into the crystal clear water for a dip.

Bader swam around ... seemingly unbothered by the torrent of criticism she's dealing with these days.

ICYMI ... Remi recently revealed she had a weight-loss surgery in 2023 in an interview with the publication Self -- an admission that inflamed many online who felt it was unfair for Bader to hide the details of her physical transformation from fans while claiming she's trying to cash in by revealing the news now.

In response to the hate, Bader proved she wasn't going to give her detractors much time ... writing in her Instagram caption, "... at the end of the day no one is changing how proud I am for myself for protecting my mental health and sticking to my boundaries at a time I was so low and so lost. And I will never regret that."

During the interview with Self -- and on Khloé Kardashian's "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast -- Remi says she underwent the surgery to fix back pain, heart issues, excess sweat and other health problems.

The surgery led to Bader losing more than 140 pounds in a year, she says ... a brutal weight loss she says left her in a "deep depression."