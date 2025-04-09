Eagles Star Lane Johnson Engaged to Girlfriend Kelsey Holmer

2025 keeps getting better for Lane Johnson -- just a few months after another Super Bowl win, the star Eagles offensive lineman popped the question to his girlfriend, Kelsey Holmer ... and she said YES!!

The two-time Super Bowl champ shared pics with his new fiancée on Wednesday ... showing them both decked out in white outfits and a massive ring on 28-year-old Holmer's finger.

"Lots to celebrate," the couple said in a joint Instagram post ... with the 34-year-old All-Pro tackle hitting the comment section to say, "MY FOREVER 😍."

Of course, a wedding ring ain't the only one coming Johnson's way ... as he helped his Philly squad beat the Kansas City Chiefs in dominating fashion on Feb. 9.

Johnson and Holmer first went public with their relationship in March 2022 ... and the latter has been a regular at Eagles games ever since -- even joining the fellow Philly WAGs for gameday content.

Johnson was previously married to Chelsea Goodman ... and they had three kids together.