'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris' Sister Seeks EPO Against Him

The tables have turned -- years after "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris filed a restraining order against his own sister ... she has filed her own against him.

Colette Barris filed new legal docs through her attorney, Ariel Mitchell, in Los Angeles on Tuesday ... asking a judge to block Kenya from directly or indirectly contacting their 83-year-old mother, Ernestine Barris, about the ongoing legal issue between the siblings.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Colette claims Kenya is attempting to influence Ernestine to testify falsely against her in court, and is "manipulating and intimidating" her over her "refusal to provide false testimony" and desire to remain neutral in the dispute between her son and daughter.

The family drama stems from Colette's claims that Kenya breached a 2021 agreement reached between the siblings, which bars Kenya from disparaging his sister and interfering with her efforts to sell her own projects in Hollywood.

Colette claims she obtained a recording that proved the famed TV producer violated their agreement and is intending to take him to court over it.

Colette claims her brother began contacting their mother about the situation, allegedly pushing her to pen a letter making false statements about the controversy in an attempt to clear his name.

Colette's filing says Kenya overwhelmed their mother so much, she obtained her own legal counsel ... who then sent a letter asking both Kenya and Colette to send any communication about the dispute to the attorney, rather than directly to her.

Colette says their mother wishes to "remain neutral" and is "heartbroken" over the ongoing fight.

She wants an order barring Kenya from contacting Ernestine in an attempt to gain an edge in his legal battle with Colette.

Play video content

You may remember ... Kenya originally filed a protective order against his sister back in 2020. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kenya alleged Colette routinely piggybacked off his name -- but when her attempts at Hollywood success failed, he says she began threatening his six children. He asked that Colette cease any communications with his family at the time.