Kristaps Porzingis Gets 5 Stitches After Bloody Injury In Game 2, 'WWE Moment'

Kristaps Porzingis is embracing the bloody injury he sustained in Game 2 of the Celtics vs. Magic NBA Playoffs series ... saying despite needing five stitches as a result of the shot to his head, he loves his "WWE moments!"

The 7'2" center spoke to the media about the gruesome gash he sustained late in the third quarter of Wednesday night's matchup at TD Garden in Beantown.

In case you missed it, Porzingis -- who was traded to Boston in 2023 -- took an elbow to the forehead when Magic big man Goga Bitadze went for a rebound off a missed Paolo Banchero shot.

Porzingis was leaking everywhere ... and had to go back to the locker room.

"This one was just a quick flash, a quick cut, but I saw the amount of blood as soon as I looked at my hand, so I knew it was gonna be some stitches, for sure," Porzingis said.

"Not too bad."

Foul on Porzingis lol. Probably fouled him before but he’s gotta be sick after getting hit like that pic.twitter.com/WxUOLvZC3o — EJ’s Waterboy (@EJzWaterboy) April 24, 2025 @EJzWaterboy

One reporter noticed the 29-year-old was smiling while discussing the gnarly injury, and asked KP if he thrives on that kind of intensity on the court.

"I love my WWE moments," Porzingis said, "It just happens in the game."

Porzingis did return to the court after the injury, dropping 20 points in the Celtics' 109-100 victory.