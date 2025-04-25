Steelers Pick Derrick Harmon's Mom Passes Away Shortly After NFL Draft

Absolutely heartbreaking news -- Pittsburgh Steelers first-rounder Derrick Harmon's mother has passed away ... shortly after the former Oregon star visited her at the hospital to share the news he was selected with the 21st overall pick in the NFL draft.

Harmon's mom, Tiffany Saine, suffered a stroke when he was a freshman at Michigan State ... which left her paralyzed on the left side of her body.

Leading up to the draft, Harmon stated his mom underwent roughly eight brain surgeries during his childhood ... and her resilience was what inspires him to this day.

Draft night was "bittersweet" for him, though ... as while he was excited to join his first pro team, his mom was in the hospital on life support.

Derrick Harmon’s journey to becoming the 21st overall pick by the Steelers was driven by the strength of his mom Tiffany ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rN4p5TavQq — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2025 @espn

Once he was done fielding questions from reporters, he said he was rushing to the hospital to tell her he was a Steeler ... and tragically, she passed a short time after.

Harmon adored his mother ... and even used some of his NIL deal money to buy her a wheelchair accessible van to help her out.