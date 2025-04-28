Damian Lillard Suffers Torn Achilles ... Out For Playoffs

Damian Lillard's 2024-25 NBA season has come to a brutal end ... as the Milwaukee Bucks superstar will miss the rest of his team's playoff run after suffering a torn left Achilles.

The news broke Monday morning ... with ESPN saying an MRI revealed the extent of the ailment following the team's 129-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of their first-round matchup.

Dame leaves the game with an apparent injury



Hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ak4Ia59nL9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2025 @BleacherReport

The injury occurred during the first quarter of the contest when Dame went to grab a rebound. After falling to the ground, he reached for the back of his ankle before getting up and being helped to the locker room.

It was only his second game back after he was forced to miss time due to a blood clot in his right calf.

In Game 2 of the series, Dame played 37 minutes and put up 14 points with seven assists and three rebounds.

Not only is his playoff run over ... but the injury also puts his status for part of the 2025-26 NBA season into question.

Rehab from Achilles injuries can range anywhere from six to nine months -- sometimes taking up to a year for athletes to return to action.

The 34-year-old is set to make $54 million for the squad next season.