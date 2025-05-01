Joaquin Phoenix's Volvo SUV Stolen Outside His L.A. House

Joaquin Phoenix sure wasn't laughing Monday after his car was stolen from his L.A.-area home ... but "The Joker" star could have the last chuckle 'cause we're told police are now working the case.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the famous actor was not at his house Monday afternoon when his 2022 Volvo SUV -- parked just outside -- was stolen.

Play video content 4/3/23 BACKGRID

We're told one of Joaquin's employees stepped outside the residence to find that Phoenix's $60,000 ride was missing, and then contacted LAPD.

Our sources say the worker filed a police report for a stolen vehicle .... but cops have yet to make an arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

The car theft comes at a quiet time for Joaquin, who has flown under the radar this year. As you know, Joaquin starred as Arthur Fleck, AKA The Joker, in the 2024 film, "Joker: Folie à Deux," alongside Lady Gaga, who played the role of Harleen Quinzel. Of course, Joaquin played the same character in the 2019 film "The Joker."