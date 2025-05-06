Pittsburgh Pirates Employee Suspended Over Role In Wild Fistfight With Fan

A Pittsburgh Pirates game day employee has been suspended by the team ... after he was seen on video getting involved in an absolutely insane fistfight with a fan at PNC Park.

The violent scrum happened on Sunday -- as the Buccos were taking on the Padres.

So last week the Pirates had a drunken underage idiot fall from the stands into the field. Cracked his skull.



Last night we had an usher beat up a fan in front of women and children. Then takes his belt off and proceeds to whip the fan with it.



Imagine if the usher was white… pic.twitter.com/2HoMdLS6v8 — Keystone Free Press (@KeystonePress1) May 6, 2025 @KeystonePress1

According to CBS, the altercation went down after a Pirates employee -- who was wearing a white polo and tan pants -- tried to pull two men away from a tiff they had been having with a nearby concession worker.

You can see in the video from the scene -- the Pittsburgh official and one of the men got nose-to-nose with one another ... before fists started flying.

The Pirates supporter ate a bevy of punches ... and needed a second to recover. He then took off his hat, glasses and jacket, seemingly in an effort to get a more fair fight going.

People then intervened to try to break things up ... but once the fan started spitting blood on the worker -- all hell broke loose again.

Check out the footage, the Pirates employee ripped off his belt and smacked the man with it repeatedly.

Mercifully, cooler heads ultimately prevailed ... and police showed up to take a report.

The Pirates called their worker's behavior "entirely unacceptable" in a statement they released on Monday ... writing, "he was immediately suspended."

"This incident is currently under further investigation," they added.