Pirates Fan Kavan Markwood Speaks Out After Fall, Grateful For Support

Pirates fan Kavan Markwood is opening up on the terrifying PNC Park fall that left him hospitalized with serious injuries ... saying he has a long road to recovery, but is grateful to those who have financially supported him over the past week.

The 20-year-old former college athlete told TribLive he has not watched the footage of his 21-foot plummet from the Clemente Wall after celebrating an Andrew McCutchen hit on April 30 ... but all things considered, he's doing "all right."

"I can't really sleep. I have a lot of back pain," he said according to the outlet ... adding he is expecting to be able to return home in a week.

As for his lengthy list of injuries he suffered as a result of the tragedy, Markwood summed it up as "broken everything" ... but his family stated he experienced a broken neck, clavicle and back.

As we previously reported, new footage surfaced on Wednesday ... appearing to show Markwood jump up in excitement, but his momentum led him over the safety railing.