'That's So Raven' Actor Rondell Sheridan Hospitalized With Pancreatitis

Play video content Instagram / @therondellsheridan

Rondell Sheridan has been in the hospital for multiple weeks ... ending up in a bed because of pancreatitis -- and, now he's asking his fans for help.

The former Disney Channel star -- best known for his work on the show "That's So Raven" -- shared an update on his health on social media Tuesday ... explaining he was out on the road in April and needed to go to the hospital.

Sheridan says doctors initially thought it was gastric ... so, they let him go -- but, he was back in the hospital days later, and this time docs diagnosed him with pancreatitis.

RS says he was released after nine days and thought he was on the other side of his illness ... but, his pancreas is still inflamed -- and, he's not going to be able to work until he heals.

Sheridan asks fans to head to a GoFundMe to help him pay for his medical bills ... which, at the time of writing, has raised $23,744 of the $35K goal.

Rondell's big break came on "That's So Raven" as Victor Baxter ... a character he also played in spin-offs like "Cory in the House" and "Raven's Home."

He's also appeared in "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Kenan & Kel," "Cousin Skeeter," "A Different World" and a whole lot more well-known projects.