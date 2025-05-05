Lil Uzi Vert Makes IG Comeback After Hospitalization Last Month
Lil Uzi’s back in the mix, making his big Instagram comeback after a medical emergency last month that had him laid up in the hospital.
The rapper was back to doing his thing, dropping a bunch of short clips Monday -- skateboarding around what looked like his recording studio.
Looks like Uzi’s back to full energy -- he even used his caption to thank fans for all the love, and kept things optimistic, saying he knows this summer’s gonna be a good one for him.
Clearly, it’s been a rough stretch for the "Eternal Atake" rapper -- TMZ Hip Hop reported last month he was rushed to a NYC hospital after being wheeled out of a luxury condo lobby on a gurney in the middle of the afternoon, with EMS responding to a call for a "sick person."
What exactly landed Lil Uzi in the hospital is still a mystery. Looks like he's on the mend!