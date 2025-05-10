Diddy's Defense Lawyers Better Not Bully Pregnant Cassie on Cross, Nancy Grace Warns
Diddy's lawyers better not bully the prosecution's very pregnant star witness when she takes the stand next week ... so admonishes Nancy Grace!
Cassie Ventura's upcoming testimony became an explosive topic on our new Tubi weekly series, "TMZ Presents United States vs. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial."
Nancy appeared with Harvey, Mark Geragos, Ashleigh Banfield and Eboni K. Williams as they discussed the optics of grilling Cassie about the freak-offs for which Diddy is being tried.
Eboni K. Williams made the point, it's a hard sell to a jury that a married, visibly pregnant mother of 2 -- soon to be 3 -- is a swinger who uses baby oil for things other than infants.
Geragos dared to suggest the defense will make the case the accusers are ex-girlfriends who shared mutual feelings with Diddy, and that set Nancy off.
