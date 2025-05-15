Medium Tyler Henry Reveals He Underwent Surgery for Brain Tumor

Tyler Henry's recovering from surgery to deal with a brain tumor ... announcing he's on the mend -- and, this isn't his first time dealing with difficulties like this.

The celebrity medium shared the news on Instagram Wednesday ... posting a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed -- a small smile on his face after the tiring ordeal.

Henry says he was diagnosed with a colloid tumor in the center of his brain ... adding most of the tumor had been removed during the procedure.

Tyler will be on bedrest for a month, he says ... but, overall, the surgery was a success -- and, he looks forward to eventually getting back to doing readings.

Henry adds, "This isn’t my first rodeo with this" ... seemingly referencing a surgery he had when he was just 18 years old -- which he revealed in 2023 -- on "'a congenital brain cyst that [led] to emergency surgery after weeks of headaches."

Tyler's surgery comes about a little more than a month after the latest episode of his Netflix show "Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry" aired ... and, the show's getting a season 2. Unclear if this surgery will delay production.