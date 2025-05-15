Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Medium Tyler Henry Reveals He Underwent Surgery for Brain Tumor

Tyler Henry Underwent Brain Surgery for Tumor ... Not His 'First Rodeo'

Tyler Henry's recovering from surgery to deal with a brain tumor ... announcing he's on the mend -- and, this isn't his first time dealing with difficulties like this.

The celebrity medium shared the news on Instagram Wednesday ... posting a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed -- a small smile on his face after the tiring ordeal.

Henry says he was diagnosed with a colloid tumor in the center of his brain ... adding most of the tumor had been removed during the procedure.

Tyler will be on bedrest for a month, he says ... but, overall, the surgery was a success -- and, he looks forward to eventually getting back to doing readings.

Henry adds, "This isn’t my first rodeo with this" ... seemingly referencing a surgery he had when he was just 18 years old -- which he revealed in 2023 -- on "'a congenital brain cyst that [led] to emergency surgery after weeks of headaches."

Tyler's surgery comes about a little more than a month after the latest episode of his Netflix show "Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry" aired ... and, the show's getting a season 2. Unclear if this surgery will delay production.

Hopefully, Tyler will be back on his feet -- and wowing audiences -- soon enough.

