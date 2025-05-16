Knicks vs. Celtics Game 6 Ticket Sells For $20k

Folks are dropping serious coin to be at Game 6 of the New York Knicks' series against the Boston Celtics -- TMZ Sports is told one fan paid a whopping $20,000 for one seat at Madison Square Garden for the huge playoff matchup!!

Our friends at popular ticket platform SeatGeek gave us an inside look at the demand for Friday's contest ... and despite everything going on in the Big Apple, it's clear what's at the top of everyone's list.

"The anticipation for Game Six at Madison Square Garden is at an all-time high with demand reaching record levels, making it the most sought-after ticket in New York right now," Chris Leyden, SeatGeek's Director of Category Marketing, told us.

We're told the highest ticket price sold was "approximately $20,000" ... and the seat is located near mid-court on the lower level.

"The energy inside MSG will be nothing short of electric," Leyden added.

Vivid Seats, another ticket marketplace, told us the average price for a ticket sold for this game is $1,229 ... with the lowest asking price in the $600 range for the nosebleeds.

As of Friday, the highest asking price on Vivid Seats is a wild $23K -- a VIP seat, according to the site.

"Fans are traveling 229 miles, on average, to Madison Square Garden this Friday to cheer on the Knicks trying to clinch a spot in the conference finals," a Vivid Seats spokesperson told us.

For Gametime, the top asking price on the mobile ticket marketplace is $21K, a seat in the Delta Sky Club of The Garden. Those exclusive seats come with in-seat waiter service and complimentary food and drinks.

The Knicks will try to end the series with a win and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Indiana Pacers.