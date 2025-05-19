Nikola Jokic Says Offseason Plans Include Drinking 'Lots of Beer'

Play video content Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets coaches and players are drawing up their vacation plans after their season ended at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder ... but Nikola Jokić already knows one thing he'll be doing -- throwing back some cold ones!!

The Nuggets superstar met with the media after Denver's Game 7 loss to the Thunder ... and was asked how he'll utilize his time away from the court.

While he's still figuring all the details out for the whole offseason ... it sounds like he'll be channeling his inner "Stone Cold" Steve Austin the next few days.

Jokic admitted the "next couple of days is gonna be a lot of beer, probably" ... and the relatable response was quickly shared all over social media

It's no secret the 30-year-old likes to let loose when he's not busy being one of the best players in the Association. In 2022, he was seen at Bogdan Bogdanović's 30th birthday bash partying his face off with the rest of his Serbian national hoops teammates.

Play video content Instagram / @jokic.natalija

And, of course, after the team won the NBA title back in 2023 ... he didn't shy away from booze while celebrating the franchise's first NBA championship.

While beer is the main item on his itinerary for the next few days, it may not be long before we see him back on the court. He hinted at the possibility of playing in the upcoming FIBA EuroBasket tournament ... but needs to talk with "the coaches and some of the main players."