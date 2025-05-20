'NYPD Blue' Actor Says Daughter Died Suspiciously, Points Finger at Ex-Boyfriend

A Hollywood actor -- who scored roles in 'NYPD Blue' and 'CSI Miami' -- believes his daughter did not commit suicide and died under suspicious circumstances ... and now he's suing her estranged boyfriend for wrongful death.

Dwayne Adway filed his lawsuit Monday in L.A. County Superior Court against Makar Kirikov, accusing him of being involved in the death of his daughter, Daelena Mackay.

In the suit, Adway says Daelena and Kirikov lived together for about a year in an L.A. apartment and, during that time, Daelena "experienced multiple incidents of domestic violence" at the hands of Kirikov.

As a result, Adway says his daughter decided to cut off the relationship with Kirikov and had begun "communicating with another romantic partner."

Adway says Kirikov then became jealous and increasingly agitated, leading to a heated argument between the ex-couple inside Daelena's apartment on the night of May 23, 2024.

According to Adway, Kirikov says he left the apartment after the back and forth with Daelena and came back to find Daelena hanging from a shower rod by a scarf -- but Adway insists this account has never been verified.

Adway claims the LAPD just accepted Kirkov's version of the events and failed to conduct a thorough investigation. He's also suing the city and county of Los Angeles for negligence and failure to train and supervise its officers.

Adway also says LAPD never recovered a suicide note and says the investigation showed a "systemic disregard for properly evaluating suspicious deaths involving young Black women." And get this -- Adway says there were multiple signs of potential foul play all over Daelena's body in the form of abrasions and bruising.

Adway is suing for, among other things, wrongful death and civil rights violations.

When reached for comment, LAPD told TMZ they don't comment on pending litigation. We reached out to Kirikov ... so far, no word back.

Side note: Last year, TMZ Studios featured Daelena's story on its show, "Strange and Suspicious."