Hood-Pooping Suspect's Legal Woes Get Crappier, Lawyer Hopes Deal Drops
The Pennsylvania woman accused of pooping on someone else's car in a road rage incident appeared in court this week ... and while her legal troubles got worse -- her lawyer hopes a deal can still be squeezed out.
Christina Solometo was arrested earlier this month after she allegedly dropped a deuce on the hood of another motorist's car in a traffic dispute ... and it was caught on TikTok -- thus the "Delco Pooper" was born.
David Klayman, Christina's lawyer, tells TMZ … he is hopeful the case can be resolved before going to trial -- but for the moment, a plea deal has not been offered by prosecutors.
In fact, the case got even crappier for CS this week ... 'cause the judge approved yet another charge -- lewdness, which is stacked upon indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment, and depositing waste on a highway.
Since going viral for the messy maneuver, David tells us his client has been bombarded with threats -- and she's even hired a private security guard for her court appearance.
As for a possible defense in the case ... the attorney declined comment, nor would he address if Christina would even take a deal or fight for her right to potty at trial.
After all, everyone is entitled to their bidet in court.