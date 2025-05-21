Hood-Pooping Suspect's Legal Woes Get Crappier, Lawyer Hopes Deal Drops

The Pennsylvania woman accused of pooping on someone else's car in a road rage incident appeared in court this week ... and while her legal troubles got worse -- her lawyer hopes a deal can still be squeezed out.

Christina Solometo was arrested earlier this month after she allegedly dropped a deuce on the hood of another motorist's car in a traffic dispute ... and it was caught on TikTok -- thus the "Delco Pooper" was born.

David Klayman, Christina's lawyer, tells TMZ … he is hopeful the case can be resolved before going to trial -- but for the moment, a plea deal has not been offered by prosecutors.

In fact, the case got even crappier for CS this week ... 'cause the judge approved yet another charge -- lewdness, which is stacked upon indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment, and depositing waste on a highway.

Since going viral for the messy maneuver, David tells us his client has been bombarded with threats -- and she's even hired a private security guard for her court appearance.

As for a possible defense in the case ... the attorney declined comment, nor would he address if Christina would even take a deal or fight for her right to potty at trial.