Sewage Eruption Sprays Poop on Cars, Pedestrians in China on Video

Play video content Jam Press

Poop rained down on cars and pedestrians on a busy street in China when sewage pipes carrying human waste exploded and sent doo-doo way up in the air ... in what's being dubbed a "poo-cano."

Raw footage out of the southern Guangxi region of China shows excrement exploding from a street under construction, rising into the air like a volcanic eruption.

Cars and pedestrians are passing by as the crap spouts over 30 feet high like Old Faithful ... and then gravity takes over and the discharge comes crashing down on everyone below.

Poop covers cars and unlucky commuters on foot, who are in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Video even shows dash cam perspective of the brown liquid splattering all over someone's windshield. Hopefully, they beelined it straight for the car wash.

Chinese authorities are reportedly blaming the poo-cano on newly laid sewage pipes rupturing during a construction crew's stress test.