Detroit Tigers Grounds Crew Member Suffers Injury During Game, Flips Off Camera

A Detroit Tigers grounds crew member is heading to the IL after suffering an injury in between innings ... and he was apparently really pissed his pain was being documented for all to see -- 'cause he flipped the bird right at the cameras!!

It's unclear what happened to the guy, as the broadcast returned from commercial break already showing the dude in pain. The staffer was tended to by an EMT and some San Francisco Giants trainers.

As the guy was getting checked out, he noticed one of the cameras locked in on him ... and showed his sarcastic appreciation for the courtesy with the one-finger salute.

One of the trainers grabbed his hand to try and stop the gesture ... but probably to his satisfaction, the cameras cut away to a wide shot of the field.

"Can't do that," a member of the Giants broadcast crew said.

The team has not provided any update on his health.

But as with everything in life ... the show must go on -- and that's exactly what the Tigers and Giants did. Detroit did their fallen grounds crew member proud by taking home the series sweep against San Francisco with a final score of 4-3.