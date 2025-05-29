Bill Goldberg Says Son Getting His Signature Tattoo Left Him Speechless

Play video content TMZSports.com

Gage Goldberg is giving new meaning to "like father, like son" after a trip to the tattoo parlor ... and his WWE legend pops, Bill, tells TMZ Sports he was at a loss for words over the incredible gesture.

We caught up with the Goldbergs not long after Gage got inked up with his father's signature body art ... and as it turns out, having matching tats was entirely the 19-year-old's idea.

"It's the biggest honor I could be bestowed that my son would have a matching tattoo of mine," Bill said. "You know you're indifferent sometimes about things that your children do, but there's no negative to this one, man."

Gage said it was all done in 24 hours ... with the two flying out to meet the same tattoo artist who did Bill's OG ink back in the day.

"Ironically, he still had the same stencil from my original tattoo," Bill said. "He never threw it away. He's never duplicated that tattoo on anyone except for Gage."

With their father/son adventure now in the rearview mirror ... Bill can now get back to focusing on his retirement match in the WWE -- which he says he took a physical for Wednesday morning.

He added it won't be long until we learn more about who his final match will be against ... and when it will be.

"It's probably within the next couple months, I think that very soon, the world will know, and I will know the exact date."