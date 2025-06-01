Phil Robertson Honored on 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' Days After Death

Phil Robertson may be gone, but the team behind "Duck Dynasty" is keeping his memory alive ... paying tribute to him during an episode of the new revival show.

The Robertson family patriarch -- who passed away just a week ago -- will appear in archival footage from the premiere episode of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival."

The clip shows Phil listening to an impassioned speech from his son, Willie, who asks for the elder Robertson's thoughts.

PR gives him a big thumbs up -- and, then the clip cuts to the in memoriam.

It's the only part of the show that will touch on Phil's death ... 'cause sources connected to the show told us they wouldn't be picking cameras back up to capture the family's reaction.

We're told the family will address Phil's death in season 2 ... in order to stay true to the show's authenticity.

Phil passed away last week ... a few months after his family revealed he was fighting a battle with Alzheimer's.

Robertson starred on "Duck Dynasty" from 2012 to 2017 -- though he was briefly suspended for making controversial comments in 2013. He was the original founder of the Duck Commander company.

Phil was 79.