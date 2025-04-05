'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson 'Not Good' Amid Alzheimer’s Battle

Phil Robertson's Alzheimer’s Battle Is Not Going Well, Says Son

"Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson is not doing well amid his battle with Alzheimer’s ... and his son Jase says there's no reason to sugarcoat the topic.

Here's the deal ... late last year, Jase made the sad announcement that Phil had Alzheimer’s ... and the 78-year-old’s condition was rough. Since then, he's asked daily about his dad by fans.

"The No. 1 question I get everywhere I go: ‘How’s your dad doing?’” Jase said on the April 2 episode of the "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast. “Now, I’m just giving the blunt truth: I say, ‘Not good.’”

Jase said the family is trying to keep positive about the situation ... but kind of is what it is at this point.

Back in December, Jase said doctors also told them Phil is suffering from a blood disease that's causing all kinds of problems, and it's only getting worse.

Phil starred on the popular "Duck Dynasty" from 2012 to 2017 and he founded the Duck Commander company.

It was announced back in January that the show would be coming back after nearly 8 years, following Willie and Korie Robertson and their now adult children.

