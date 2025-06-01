Robert Horry Says He Belongs In Hall of Fame

Play video content TMZSports.com

Robert Horry tells TMZ Sports he knows he fits the criteria to be in the Hall of Fame ... but at the end of the day, he's not sweating it if the powers that be think otherwise.

We caught up with Horry out at LAX this week ... and asked him all about how he's still waiting for his spot among the all-time greats.

While his stat line isn't comparable to Michael Jordan's or Larry Bird's, Horry says people need to realize the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame highlights more than just one's NBA career.

"It's about your basketball career not what you did in the NBA," he said. "I know what I did throughout my career as a basketball player, those are Hall of Fame stats."

Looking at his career in the Association, he played for 16 seasons across four different teams. During that time ... he went on to win seven NBA titles while serving whatever role a team needed.

He earned the nickname "Big Shot Bob" ... as he had a knack for nailing the most clutch shots in several iconic playoff moments.

In college, he helped lead Alabama to three SEC title wins and four NCAA tournament appearances. To this day, he still holds the school record for shots blocked -- 286.