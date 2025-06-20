Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mark Cuban Reveals He Was Vice Presidential Candidate, Turned Down Kamala

Mark Cuban Kamala Wanted To Vet Me For Veep ... But I Turned Them Down

By TMZ Staff
Published
mark cuban kamala harris getty 1
Getty

Kamala Harris was considering Mark Cuban as her running mate, but the billionaire flat out rejected the campaign, explaining he wasn't the type to play second fiddle ... saying for that reason, I'm out!

Cuban recently joined "The Bulwark" podcast ... when host Tim Miller asked him about "some green room gossip" he'd heard suggesting Mark was on the short list for the veep gig.

Mark Cuban: Harris Camp Asked For VP Vetting Papers by The Bulwark

The former Dallas Mavericks owner declined, saying he wouldn’t make a particularly good Number Two.

The former "Shark Tank" star confirmed the rumor, and revealed why and how he told the Harris campaign he wasn't interested.

"I'm not very good as the number two person," Cuban said. "The last thing we need is me telling Kamala, the president, 'No, that's a dumb idea.' And I'm not really good at the shaking hands and kissing babies."

Mark also joked that his vetting would be, uhh ... extensive.

It's unclear how seriously Cuban was considered by the Harris campaign ... who ultimately chose Minnesota governor Tim Walz.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona were widely reported to be the other top two candidates.

donald trump kamala harris
Getty

Of course, Trump comfortably beat Harris in the November 2024 election, racking up 312 electoral votes (270 are needed to win).

Despite not serving as her running mate, Mark was one of Kamala's highest-profile surrogates ... regularly appearing on cable news to prop up the presidential candidate.

MC was also a staunch advocate of Harris online, regularly sparring with Trump supporters on X.

mark cuban and kamala harris getty 1
Getty

The million-dollar question is, would the end result have been different with Cuban instead of Walz ... and that's an answer we will never truly know.

