Brandy & Monica Hitting Road For 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour

Brandy & Monica Announce Joint Tour ... The Boy Can Be Both Of Ours!!!

By TMZ Staff
Brandy and Monica are making their dreams of collaborating together a reality -- with their upcoming joint “The Boy Is Mine" tour!!!

The R&B legends made the announcement on 'GMA' on Tuesday, and also revealed an R&B bonanza ... Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and reigning "American Idol" winner Jamal Roberts from Season 23 would all be joining the 24-city tour.

Gayle King inquired about the two's past feud when they were teen stars, a rift both Brandy and Monica agreed occurred due to miscommunication ... and their famous duet, "The Boy Is Mine," didn't help patch things up quickly.

The tour kicks off in the fall ... the girls can make more money together than beefing!!!

