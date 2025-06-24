Brandy & Monica Hitting Road For 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour

The Boy Can Be Both Of Ours!!!

Brandy and Monica are making their dreams of collaborating together a reality -- with their upcoming joint “The Boy Is Mine" tour!!!

The R&B legends made the announcement on 'GMA' on Tuesday, and also revealed an R&B bonanza ... Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and reigning "American Idol" winner Jamal Roberts from Season 23 would all be joining the 24-city tour.

EXCLUSIVE: @4everBrandy and Monica are reuniting for “The Boy is Mine Tour” 27 years after their hit song of the same name spent 13 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.



The superstars share why going on tour together is “a dream come true” and hint at what fans can expect: “Just a… pic.twitter.com/0uH7cHMQu2 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 24, 2025 @CBSMornings

Gayle King inquired about the two's past feud when they were teen stars, a rift both Brandy and Monica agreed occurred due to miscommunication ... and their famous duet, "The Boy Is Mine," didn't help patch things up quickly.