Brooke Schofield Is Officially Engaged After Sparking Fan Speculation

Brooke Schofield just confirmed all the online rumors ... because she announced on her Instagram today that her Cabo vacay turned out to be an "engagement-moon" with her now-fiancé Miles McFly!!!

The "Cancelled" Podcast cohost -- alongside bestie Tana Mongeau -- is arriving back in the States with a ring on her finger after fans have been speculating for weeks the content creator is secretly engaged.

Play video content Instagram / @brookeschofield

Earlier this month, Brooke made an oopsie by posting a video accidentally flashing a ring on THAT finger ... but she addressed it with a comment claiming she was "just manifesting" -- so she was either lying, or she needs to give us tips on talking to the universe.

Brooke has kept her relationship with Miles under wraps after being open online about her ex, singer Clinton Kane ... which resulted in their relationship crashing and burning all over our FYP when Brooke posted a 14-part series explaining what went down.

Schofield has made it known she's been in a happy relationship with Miles, but hasn't revealed too much to the internet ... he's private on Instagram, and isn't tagged in any of the engagement photos.

Fans are even more shocked by the fact that her soon-to-be hubby is bald ... filling the comment section with confusion in addition to the congratulations.

We caught up with Brooke last August after she was momentarily booted from the "Cancelled" podcast following racist social media posts resurfacing ... but it seems like she's had quite the turnaround and appears happier than ever.