Cassie Asks Judge Not to Let Diddy Out on Bail, Fears She's in Danger If He Does

Cassie's worried about what Diddy might do to her if the judge lets him out on bail prior to his sentencing ... and, she's asking the judge to make sure she never finds out.

The singer-songwriter submitted a letter to the court Wednesday requesting the judge not allow Diddy to head back into the world before he's sentenced for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Cassie and her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, say Diddy is "likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case" -- including Cassie herself.

Prosecutors are obviously trying to keep Diddy in prison ... arguing the Mann Act is a crime of violence, and therefore he shouldn't be allowed out. Another witness in the case, Deonte Nash, also submitted a letter pleading with the judge to keep him inside.

On the other side, Diddy’s attorney submitted another comprehensive bond proposal ... pitching the idea of a $1 million bond -- cosigned by Diddy, his mom, his sister and the mother of his eldest daughter -- and, he says Diddy will restrict his travel to just New York, L.A. and Miami.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... Diddy was convicted on the two Mann Act charges today, but was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. One of the sex trafficking charges was in relation to his interaction with Cassie.

Cassie testified over multiple days back in May -- while far along in her pregnancy -- and, she said Diddy made an escort urinate in her mouth. She also said she suffered from numerous UTIs because of the freak-offs she engaged in with Diddy.

Play video content Department of Justice

Of course, the brutal video of Diddy beating Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel also captivated the jury for part of the trial ... though, it's clear they ultimately didn't feel the government proved he sex trafficked her.