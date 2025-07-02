King Combs and Derrick Milano Celebrate Diddy Verdict by Doing Push-Ups

Play video content BACKGRID

Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs was bursting with energy after learning his dad was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and burned off his excitement with a round of push-ups!!!

KC was spotted a couple blocks away from the courtroom after the verdict on Wednesday, and you can see him beaming with enthusiasm as he thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers.

You can also hear the sounds of his recently released joint EP with Kanye West, "Never Stop" ... a project that has new meaning now that Diddy could be coming home soon if he's granted bail.

King later got a push-up partner in his fellow artist Derrick Milano, who also produced on "Never Stop" -- it'll be a day they never forget!!!