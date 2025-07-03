Orlando Bloom Dives Into Psychology After Katy Perry Split

Orlando Bloom seems to be turning to psychology to analyze his split from Katy Perry.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star posted a bunch of famous quotes from Swiss psychiatrist and psychologist Carl Gustav Jung on his social media.

Orlando was particularly interested in Jung's findings on loneliness, addiction, the purpose of human existence, love, power and more.

One post read ... "Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself."

Another said, "People will do anything, no matter how absurd, to avoid facing their own souls."

Orlando also highlighted these quotes ... "Thinking is difficult, that's why most people judge" and "The shoe that fits one person pinches another; there is no recipe for living that suits all cases."

It's not exactly clear what Orlando's referring to here ... but we will let you read between the lines for yourself.

Of course ... the cryptic quotes come about a week after TMZ confirmed Orlando and Katy's split -- and that OB was flying solo at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos's wedding.

We first reported Orlando was ready to party hard at the opulent event -- though he wasn't looking to celebrate his newly single status by bringing someone back to his swanky Venice hotel.

Meanwhile, Katy seemingly hinted about how she was feeling about the shocking split ahead the Lauren and Jeff's nuptials by sharing a selfie with Australia's famous marsupial, a quokka. Katy captioned the post... "mood: Quokka."

Neither Katy nor Orlando has addressed their breakup head-on, but it seems they're in their feelings and doing some reflecting.