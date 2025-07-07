Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin Went 97 MPH With Gun In Backseat Before Arrest, Cops Say

Dallas Cowboys star KaVontae Turpin was allegedly hitting speeds near 100 MPH with a gun in his backseat before he was arrested over the weekend, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to an Allen Police Department incident report we obtained, Turpin was pulled over at around 11:49 PM on Saturday in Texas after cops say they clocked him going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone in his 2022 Dodge.

During the traffic stop, authorities claim an unholstered 9MM pistol was seen "in plain view" in the back of the wide receiver's ride. Less than two ounces of weed, cops added, were later found in the car's center console.

Turpin was hauled off to jail and booked on two misdemeanor charges -- one count of possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was later released on bond.