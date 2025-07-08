Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez Down to Give Jake Paul Title Fight, 'He's Easy Money for Me'

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Jake Paul wants a shot at taking one of Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez's belts, the boxing star tells TMZ Sports he's down to let him try ... though he's promising there's no way El Gallo comes out on top.

The potential Jake vs. Zurdo fight has been brewing for a few days now ... after Paul was seen trash-talking the WBA cruiserweight champ following his big win on the Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. card late last month.

Paul -- who cropped up in the WBA rankings after his win over Chavez Jr. -- went face-to-face with Ramirez in front of a throng of boxing reporters ... and called him straight up "slow."

Ramirez told us this month he had no idea why Paul would issue the chirps -- but he said if the YouTuber really wants to get in a ring with him, he wouldn't say no.

ICYMI: Highlights from the Jake Paul vs Caesar Chavez Jr. fight.



They went 10 rounds. Jake won 8 of them.



Jake lit his ass up. Unanimous decision. pic.twitter.com/zrhDzFD4R3 — WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) June 29, 2025 @WayneTechSPFX

"If the money is right, why not?" Ramirez said. "Easy fight for me, easy money."

Ramirez would be hands-down the toughest opponent Paul's ever faced. He's 48-1, and 30 of his victories have come by way of knockout.

Paul, though, still seems to want it ... and Zurdo said he'd be happy to give it.

"I will take that fight," the 34-year-old said. "He's easy money for me."

If the Paul scrap falls through, Zurdo said he'd enjoy mixing it back up with Dmitry Bivol, the only fighter who's beaten him in his career thus far.

Yet he told us if Paul really wants "all the smoke, let's do it."