Auburn LB D'Angelo Barber Arrested For Possession Of 2.5 Pounds Of Weed, Gun

Auburn LB D'Angelo Barber Arrested For Possession Of 2.5 lbs Of Weed, Gun
D'Angelo Barber -- a redshirt freshman on the Auburn Univ. football team -- was arrested on Monday after cops said they found pounds of weed, scales and a gun in his truck during a traffic stop in Alabama.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said in a statement Barber and his passenger, Marcell Brewster, were pulled over in Dadeville on U.S. Highway 280 at around 9 AM for a traffic violation.
Law enforcement stated officers developed probable cause to search the guys' ride ... and they say 2.5 pounds of marijuana, marijuana packaging, THC vapes, digital scales, $1,897 in cash and a Glock 19 were ultimately discovered.
Barber was put in cuffs and charged with a felony count of trafficking in marijuana as well as counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brewster, meanwhile, was hit with charges of second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Barber was a three-star recruit out of Clay-Chalkville High School and committed to Auburn in 2023 over schools like Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Oklahoma. He redshirted for the Tigers this past year.
An Auburn Univ. spokesperson said the team is "aware of the situation ... gathering the facts, and will address the situation."