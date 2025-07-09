Auburn LB D'Angelo Barber Arrested For Possession Of 2.5 Pounds Of Weed, Gun

D'Angelo Barber -- a redshirt freshman on the Auburn Univ. football team -- was arrested on Monday after cops said they found pounds of weed, scales and a gun in his truck during a traffic stop in Alabama.

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said in a statement Barber and his passenger, Marcell Brewster, were pulled over in Dadeville on U.S. Highway 280 at around 9 AM for a traffic violation.

Law enforcement stated officers developed probable cause to search the guys' ride ... and they say 2.5 pounds of marijuana, marijuana packaging, THC vapes, digital scales, $1,897 in cash and a Glock 19 were ultimately discovered.

Barber was put in cuffs and charged with a felony count of trafficking in marijuana as well as counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brewster, meanwhile, was hit with charges of second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Barber was a three-star recruit out of Clay-Chalkville High School and committed to Auburn in 2023 over schools like Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Oklahoma. He redshirted for the Tigers this past year.