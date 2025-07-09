Lauryn Hill Thanks, and Blames, Essence Fest After Starting Show at 2:30 AM

Your Production Changes Had Me Looking Crazy!!!

Lauryn Hill had time today to inform her haters they'd been miseducated about her recent Essence Festival show, which started three hours late ... it wasn't her fault, losers!!!

This is so terrible to do to a performer. Lauren Hill closed out the Essence Festival at the Superdome last night. Due to program delays the Dome was empty and she finished at 3:37 AM!!! pic.twitter.com/gEKQ3ZcZwA — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) July 6, 2025 @RaymondArroyo

Social media dismantled Lauryn after it was reported she left the stage last weekend at 3:37 AM to a very empty New Orleans Superdome ... but the festival organizers released a statement and took the blame for the super-delay, certifying Lauryn showed up on time.

Lauryn thanked EF for being the first promoter to ever acknowledge fault and released a rather lengthy statement of her own ... blasting critics who think she's ever been late on purpose.

She also vowed the 2025 Essence Festival would be the last time production issues would ruin her show ... hinting that it's been an issue in the past.

Remember, her Fugees bandmate Pras told us her reputation of stalling out shows was true ... so fans will be watching closely if Lauryn's new leaf gets turned.

