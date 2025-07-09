Ex-NBA Player Ben McLemore Sentenced To 8+ Years In Prison For Rape

Former NBA player Ben McLemore was sentenced to 100 months in prison after he was convicted of raping a woman in 2021 when he was hooping for the Trail Blazers.

The more than 8-year sentence was handed down on Wednesday, a week after a jury found the former Blazers guard guilty of sexual assault and rape in a Clackamas County courtroom.

The incident happened in October 2021 at the home of former Blazer's player Robert Covington, where McLemore was accused of raping a 21-year-old woman during a party.

McLemore, 32, was arrested in April 2024 for first-degree rape, but always maintained his innocence, adamantly claiming he did not rape the woman.

"I am not sexually abusive," McLemore said of the charges.

"I have never pursued a sexual relationship when I understood the woman was not interested in me and acting willingly."

At the end of the day, the jury disagreed, finding him guilty.

McLemore was a standout athlete at the University of Kansas ... earning first-team All-Big 12 honors at the powerhouse school.

The St. Louis native was the 7th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, playing for the Kings, Grizzlies, Rockets, Lakers, and Blazers.

McLemore also played for multiple teams overseas -- most recently the Turkish pro team, Merkezefendi Belediyesi Denizli Basket.