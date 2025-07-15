Swin Cash Thrilled for WNBA's Return to Detroit, Powerful Sports City!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Swin Cash is all-in on the WNBA coming back to Detroit ... telling TMZ Sports the city and its fans deserve it -- no matter what the haters say!!

We spoke with the three-time champion at the Taylor vs. Serrano fight on Friday ... and asked her about the W's announcement that Motor City -- where Cash played from 2002 to 2007 -- would be home to a pro women's hoops team once again in 2029.

Of course, the Shock relocated to Tulsa in 2009 ... and eventually settled in Dallas in 2016.

Safe to say Cash is over the moon ... and understands what it means for her old stomping grounds.

"Ay, Detroit! What up, though! I am so happy to see the WNBA back in Detroit after winning two championships there," Cash said. "They keep a special place in my heart."

"I cannot wait to see how that city receives their new team!"

Despite her excitement, not everyone sees it as a great move -- Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham initially claimed players don't enjoy playing in Detroit.

"I think Detroit spoke," Cash said. "That's what Detroit's gonna do. They're gonna let you know they are a sports town, and the history is rich there."

Fever wing Sophie Cunningham offers clarifying thoughts about her comments on WNBA expansion from earlier this week: pic.twitter.com/pkXuXywI6E — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 3, 2025 @TonyREast

Nancy Lieberman -- who both played and coached for the Shock -- previously said that Cunningham had the wrong idea about Detroit ... saying, "If she were there, she would understand the fandom and the support and how loyal those cities are to their fanbase."