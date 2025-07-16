NBA Star Jalen Williams Says He Retired His Parents, Opens Up on $287 Million Extension

Play video content TMZSports.com

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams went from unknown college player to one of the best young talents in the NBA in three short years ... and he tells TMZ Sports his success has allowed him to give his parents an amazing gift -- retirement!!

The 12th overall pick in the 2022 draft has made the most of his time as a pro ... and his 2025 season was as good as it gets with All-Star and All-Defensive team selections, an NBA championship and a massive five-year, $287 MILLION extension to top it all off.

We caught up with 24-year-old J-Dub at LAX this week to ask what it's been like ... and he admitted he hasn't been able to process any of it -- including his fat payday.

"It's surreal," Williams said. "I know everybody kind of uses that term, but it's wild because it happened really fast, like within the span of three years, my life is completely different."

"But yeah, I mean, it's cool. I've been fortunate enough to retire my parents."

Williams' parents, Ronald and Nicole, were both in the Air Force ... with pops serving as a jet engine mechanic and logistics specialist for 24 years, and mama working in the medical field.

In addition to everything on his plate, Williams said he's also had his focus on his brother Cody's own pro career with the Utah Jazz ... so eventually he'll take a step back and soak it all in.

Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists a game in the 2024-25 season ... and played a major role in the Thunder's NBA Finals victory over the Indiana Pacers.

So, what is Williams doing for himself?? Well, he pointed out that money hasn't hit his bank account just yet ... but he does reveal how he will treat himself a bit.