Patrick Surtain II Calls Sauce Gardner's $120 Mil Contract 'Great' For CB Market

Patrick Surtain II ain't jealous one bit that Sauce Gardner's new contract topped his ... in fact, he told TMZ Sports this week the $120 million deal the Jets star just inked is "great" for the future of their position.

The Denver Broncos cornerback chopped it up with us as he got ready with Raising Cane's for Wednesday night's ESPYS ... and when the topic of Sauce's big-money pact came up, he made it clear, he wasn't envious at all.

Surtain II -- who signed a four-year deal worth around $24 million less than Gardner roughly nine months ago -- explained he thinks it's "good for the position, for sure."

"It's just great to see where the cornerback market is going and heading," Surtain II said.

He also told us he was thrilled for Gardner as well.

"It's generational money," he said. "All these guys deserve it."

