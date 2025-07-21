Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylian Mbappé Hits Bad Bunny Concert, Parties Onstage

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kylian Mbappé's known for his feet, but it was the soccer superstar's hands that caught fans' attention on Sunday night ... as he waved 'em in the air like he just didn't care at Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico show!!

The Real Madrid forward hit Benito's concert in San Juan -- and he was spotted on multiple occasions dancing his tail off while the "Tití Me Preguntó" crooner entertained the masses.

Mbappé was onstage for the gig -- and there was some famous company alongside him, as Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi hit up the show as well.

It's the second time this month we've seen a sports icon get down to Bad Bunny -- just a week ago, LeBron James took in all the sights and sounds of the residency.

It hasn't just been famous athletes who've flown in to see the fireworks, though, Ricky Martin and his sons had some sweet seats Friday night too.

The "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" tour kicked off just days ago, but it's already doing wonders for Puerto Rico's economy -- with tourists flocking to the country to catch it live.

It goes down on the island for another couple months -- but good luck scoring a ticket ... the shows are all already sold out!