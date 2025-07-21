Kylian Mbappé Hits Bad Bunny Concert, Parties Onstage

Kylian Mbappé's known for his feet, but it was the soccer superstar's hands that caught fans' attention on Sunday night ... as he waved 'em in the air like he just didn't care at Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico show!!

The Real Madrid forward hit Benito's concert in San Juan -- and he was spotted on multiple occasions dancing his tail off while the "Tití Me Preguntó" crooner entertained the masses.

Mbappé is having the time of his life at Bad Bunny’s concert 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/j7maM2Y1rj — KM (@Kylian) July 21, 2025 @Kylian

Mbappé was onstage for the gig -- and there was some famous company alongside him, as Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi hit up the show as well.

It's the second time this month we've seen a sports icon get down to Bad Bunny -- just a week ago, LeBron James took in all the sights and sounds of the residency.

Lebron James y Bad Bunny compartiendo en su primer concierto mientras cantan “Titi me preguntó” pic.twitter.com/KJ9aRJyYdz — Migue 🦦🏟️ (@Miguel_G_1_1) July 12, 2025 @Miguel_G_1_1

It hasn't just been famous athletes who've flown in to see the fireworks, though, Ricky Martin and his sons had some sweet seats Friday night too.

Ricky Martin & sus hijos esta noche en la casa de la residencia de Bad Bunny en Puerto Rico. 🇵🇷❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/iGzp8AhJ7z — Bad Bunny Network (@badbunnynetwork) July 19, 2025 @badbunnynetwork

The "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" tour kicked off just days ago, but it's already doing wonders for Puerto Rico's economy -- with tourists flocking to the country to catch it live.