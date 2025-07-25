Charlie Wilson, El DeBarge Blow Off Billboard List, Plug 'R&B Cookout' Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

Summer's not over until Uncle Charlie Wilson says it's over -- the R&B emeritus is hitting the road in August with Babyface, El DeBarge and K-Ci Hailey of Jodeci -- everyone's invited ... 'cept the devil!!!

TMZ caught up with both Uncle Charlie and El DeBarge outside Hollywood Unlocked on Thursday ... their "Uncle Charlie's Cookout" tour will be zipping through U.S. hotspots, including L.A., Detroit, OKC, Charlotte, and more.

And these vets say they aren't doing anything but staying hydrated and prayerful leading up to the big show!!!

It's interesting ... the tour will pack on decades of musical hits, yet Uncle Charlie -- and El DeBarge -- both missed out on Billboard's "75 Best R&B Artists of All Time" list.

.@CharlieWilson earns his 29th entry on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart with "Keep Me In Love." https://t.co/ADyvZqeVEu — Rated R&B (@RatedRnB) July 23, 2025 @RatedRnB

Things get even more interesting when you realize Uncle Charlie just placed his 29th Billboard R&B entry just two freakin' days ago ... what gives?!?

We let both OGs inspect the list, and they're secure with their legacies ... they wouldn't cut any of the artists selected just to big themselves up.