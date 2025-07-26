NBA Rookie Jeremiah Fears' Jersey Chest Tattoo Took Over 10 Hours To Complete

Jeremiah Fears' latest ink had social media abuzz ... and it turns out the NBA rookie already has All-Star-level patience -- 'cause the body art took more than 10 hours to complete!!

The former Oklahoma Sooners guard -- who was the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft -- went to his go-to artist, Joseph McCormick, for the job ... and he told TMZ Sports Fears wanted to pay homage to his hoops career, both past and present, with the tattoo.

Play video content

McCormick said Fears pulled up to his Ink Plug Tattoo Co. shop in Oklahoma City this week ... where he brought the massive tribute to life.

He captured every detail in Fears' old jerseys -- Arizona Compass Prep, the Indy Heat basketball program, the Oklahoma Sooners and the 2024 US Men's U18 National team -- as well as one he's yet to rock in a regular season game.

At the center is Fears' new New Orleans Pelicans threads ... and "1RD, 7TH' is inked on the left to signify where he went in the draft.

There's also the words "The Journey" on the right side and racing flags.

"I did 'The Journey' because it just shows the different levels and stages he's been on," McCormick said. "And I did the racing flags in the background because we did a Nipsey Hussle-themed tattoo on his leg a while back."

McCormick -- who has done work on other star athletes like Trae Young and CeeDee Lamb -- said Fears only needed a few breaks in between, but the whole process lasted about 11 or 12 hours.