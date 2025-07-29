Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Pack on the Honeymoon PDA

Honeymoon bliss ain't happenin' without a big ole' kiss -- just take it from Robin Thicke and April Love Geary who flocked to their honeymoon destination, the two lovebirds can't keep their hands off each other!

Tying the knot back in May, the duo are now consummating their love in Tetiaroa -- a private island in French Polynesia.

April took her modeling skills and stunning looks to the sand -- captioning one of her Instagram posts, "DND 🏝️ honeymooning with my 🍯" -- ain't that funny?!

Offshore, the 30-year-old posed for a boat ladder selfie with the crystal-clear water as her backdrop.

April and Rob share three kiddos together -- it's nice to see them honeymooning and beaming with love!