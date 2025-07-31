NBA Star Anthony Davis Puts Los Angeles Mansion on Market

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Anthony Davis Lists L.A. Mansion For $40 Million

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jeff Elson/Getty/TMZ Composite

NBA star Anthony Davis is looking to part ways with a mansion he owns in Los Angeles ... and any potential buyers are going to need some very deep pockets.

The Dallas Mavericks big man, who got traded away from the L.A. Lakers this past season, is listing his 8-bedroom estate for $39,900,000.

Jeff Elson

Anthony's crib is in Bel Air Crest ... an uber-exclusive gated community ... and the place is 17,254 square feet of pure luxury.

Jeff Elson

The estate comes with all the bells and whistles ... there's an elevator, theater, game room with a wet bar and wine cellar, home gym, barber shop and a separate lounge.

Jeff Elson

The backyard is decked out with a lighted tennis court, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, cabanas, an outdoor chef's kitchen and a batting cage ... plus multiple fire pits and multiple covered patios.

And, get this ... the home even has a custom-built children's playhouse with HVAC and a wellness center with a plunge tub and sauna.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX ONE holds the listing.

