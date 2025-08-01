Guess The Catsuit Cuties For Frisky Friday ... Rawrrr!

These sexy ladies are feeling feline fierce for Frisky Friday, but can you scratch off the catsuit and sniff out the celeb in question?

From singers to reality TV stars, actresses and athletes ... roll through stylish singers like Beyonce and Katy Perry -- or dare we say, "Kitty" Perry -- who are pawsitively purrrfect onstage, but can you guess their sassy looks on the streets?

And keep an eye out for Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and more A-listers ... All they're missin' is their whiskers 😜!