Gun Returned to St. Louis Couple Who Pointed Weapons at BLM Protesters

The St. Louis, Missouri couple who went viral for pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters from their lawn in 2020 are back in ownership of their semi-automatic rifle.

Check it out ... Mark McCloskey posted on X Friday, touting the alleged development by sharing a video of himself grabbing his AR-15 from a box at the local police department.

He also celebrated the victory in another post, writing ... "It only took 3 lawsuits, 2 trips to the Court of Appeals and 1,847 days, but I got my AR15 back!" Mark blasted the left for their alleged smear campaign against him as well.

He tells TMZ this is a lesson to never give up -- and reminds us he had President Donald Trump in his corner from the start.

Remember ... the husband and wife, Patricia -- who are both personal injury lawyers -- were slapped with a felony charge of "unlawful use of a weapon" by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner after the viral confrontation.

However, conservative politicians immediately rallied behind them ... with Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt filing a legal brief demanding the case be dismissed.

The couple pleaded guilty in June 2021 to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and second-degree harassment, but their convictions were quickly pardoned by former Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

What's more, a judge reportedly expunged their misdemeanor convictions back in 2024 ... and they immediately demanded the return of their weapons.

Mark tells TMZ his wife's pistol ended up in the hands of St. Louis Sheriff's Department ... and they're currently negotiating a plan to obtain it. He expects they'll retrieve it this coming week.